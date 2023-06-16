Two-wheeler and four-wheeler transmission component maker Musashi India, a subsidiary of Musashi Seimitsu Industries, Japan, has announced its foray into the e-mobility space in the Indian market to manufacture its new EV unit comprising a motor, PCU, and gear box.

The company will manufacture the e-Axle at its Bengaluru plant starting in October 2023 and will spend ₹70 crore in phase 1 to set up an assembly line for the product at its existing manufacturing facility in the city.

The expansion into e-mobility through a strategic collaboration with Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) Motors. Additionally, it has also signed a MoU with Strom in Thailand, EV Go in Vietnam, and Arc Ride in Kenya, and will supply them with e-Axle manufactured in the country.

“Our focus is to provide components that are essential for the growth and success of electric vehicles. We are confident that our commitment to quality and innovation will contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the Indian automotive industry,” said Toshihisa Otsuka, CEO of, the India and Africa Region.

The auto component maker’s entry into the electric mobility market aligns with the government’s initiatives to promote electric vehicles and reduce the nation’s carbon footprint.

Besides the home market in Japan, China, North America, and Europe are key markets for Musashi. The company is bullish on the Indian market and expects a growing market share for the EV business here.

