Bounce Share clocks over 3 crore rides on its dockless scooter sharing solution

BL Bengaluru Bureau, 21 January 2022 Bounce Share has recorded 3 crore rides which accounts for more than 17 crore shared kilometres on its dockless scooter sharing platform.

Bounce Share’s patented keyless technology allows customers to pick up or drop the bike in any legalised parking across the city. Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-founder, Bounce has been tweeting on making mobility accessible to all and said, “From being told that dockless and unsupervised scooter sharing wouldn’t work in India to crossing 30 million rides, we have come a long way. Last 2 years have been slow with COVID but it’s getting more exciting with Bounce building our own EVs and battery swapping infrastructure.”

“We at @bounceshare believe that access to mobility is access to livelihoods . We are proud and happy to share that we have crossed 30 million rides which is over 170 million shared kilometres. Lesser vehicles on roads, easier access to public transport to many such things. While we continue to make mobility accessible and affordable to all, we have been 100 per cent electric and all rides are EV rides. We also launched @bounce_infinity to enable electric mobility to millions of Indians who can’t switch to electric due to multiple reasons. One of the key USPs of Bounce Infinity would be that you can share these scooters like Airbnb when you are not using it,” he added.

Series of alliances

Bounce has also been setting up an extensive battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve its retail customers and ride-sharing businesses. It recently announced a series of partnerships with brands such as Nobroker, Park+, Readyassist, Kitchens@, HelloWorld and Goodbox to set up infrastructure to support over one million scooters in the next 12-24 months. This smart framework is expected to be available at locations as diverse as restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices and kirana stores.