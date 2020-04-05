BPCL develops faster, cheaper technology to assay crude

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The country’s second-largest national oil marketer Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has developed a novel technology to test the quality of crude oil at a fraction of the cost and time that it takes now through the lengthy lab tests.
The technology, which has several patents including those from the US and the EU, is a ‘crude horoscope predictor tool’ called BPMarrk, which can optimise various properties from the crude.
The company is also in talks with leading international players in the crude assaying industry like Aspen, the largest in the segment, Honeywell, and Emerson, R Ramachandran, Director (Refineries), at BPCL said.
“The traditional way of assaying takes 30-45 days for complete testing and the cost averages at Rs 25 lakh. But the BPMarrk takes around 30 minutes for a four-stage test. We can offer it at a fraction of the present cost, but we haven’t decided on the pricing part yet,” he told PTI.
Ramachandran also said the company is planning to use the technology as an advance control product for product optimisation and is going to apply for patents for this as well.
On talks with American bodies, he said, “we have made presentations to Aspen, Emerson and Honeywell but no deal has been finalised yet“.
BPCL has been developing the technology since FY16 and reached commercial production stage two years ago.
Since then, it has made a detailed presentation to the American Petroleum Institute, which is the global body that codifies the testing standards for the industry. The institute was keen to develop this tool as an alternate standard, provided BPCL shared the complete details, but the company refused, a source at the company said.
A salient and industry-friendly use of the tool is that it can help update the crude assays of oil wells wherein the properties get changed with ageing, according to Ramachandran.
“Gone are the days of lengthy laboratory tests called assaying for crude. The R&D team of Bharat Petroleum has developed a crude horoscope predictor tool called ‘BPMarrk’ to predict crude oil properties correctly,” he said.
Describing their innovation as a game-changer, Ramachandran said BPMarrk can predict around 500 properties of any crude using four parameters and can help generate the output within an hour compared to the other conventional processes which require three-four weeks of laboratory testing.
The tool has been built by testing more than 100 types of crudes from different regions.
Multiple stakeholders can use this universal tool across the crude value-chain for brisk business and operational decisions related to oil buying/ booking and price negotiations.
BPMarrk can also enable oil suppliers, international trades and supply-chain optimisation for advanced planning, crude selection and also for process engineers for unit-level optimisation of refinery operations.
BPCL is in the process of partnering with a leading international consultant for real-time optimisation.
The development could be highly useful for small downstream players like domestic companies and standalone refiners, given the fact that industry majors like Aramco, Exxon, Shell, Total or BP would have their own independent tools to do faster assaying as they are all into the entire value chain of the oil and gas sector, say analysts. PTI BEN RAM 04051330
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...