BPCL’s Q4 profit rises 16% to ₹3,125 crore

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday posted a net profit of ₹3,124.9 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19, 16.2 per cent more than the ₹2,689 crore it reported in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 10.3 per cent to ₹83,941.7 crore (₹76,080.4 crore), it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Full-year profit

For the full year, BPCL’s net profit declined to ₹7,132 crore from ₹7,976.3 crore a year ago. Its FY19 revenue rose to ₹3,37,622.5 crore (₹2,77, 270 crore).

For the full year, the board of BPCL declared a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share. It has already paid an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share for the year.

BPCL earned $4.58 for refining a barrel of crude oil in FY19, against $6.85 in FY18.