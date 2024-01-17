Move over Kumbh Mela. India Inc. is gearing up in a big way for the Ram Mandir consecration in the holy town of Ayodhya. From ramping up their supply chains to rolling out brand activations, companies like Dabur India, Coca-Cola India, ITC, and Parle, among others, are all set to join the spiritual party, pushing their offerings to pilgrims.

As Ayodhya readies itself to become a global spiritual destination with a daily anticipated footfall of 3 lakh (as per CP Kukreja architects), brands are ensuring they catch the eyeballs of the visitors. Dabur is setting up special experience zones; ITC is lining up a fragrant incense aroma-laden ‘Khusbhoo Path’; Coca-Cola is putting up reverse vending machines and helping shopkeepers gear up for devotees.

Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India, said, “The Ram Mandir consecration is undoubtedly one of the most momentous occasions in our history. Besides ramping up the distribution of our products in the city anticipating the surge in demand for daily essentials, we are also creating special experience zones in the city where visitors and pilgrims arriving in Ayodhya can touch, feel, and experience our range of products like Real juices, Dabur Amla hair oil, and Dabur Vedic Tea. To mark this occasion, as a home-grown Indian brand, we have committed to donate a portion of the profits generated from the sale of our products from today until January 31st to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.”

The company has also tied up with dhabas and eateries on the Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi highways leading to Ayodhya, redesigning them with props of brands such as Hajmola and Real and undertaking sampling activities.

Beverage major Coca-Cola India and its bottling partners are pushing large supplies into Ayodhya with a focus on the affordable range. The beverage major said it is ensuring retailers get ample supplies 24*7, placing reverse vending machines, and supporting local shopkeepers to deck up their stores by placement of coolers to garner more business. For the first time, brand Coca-Cola will be seen in a regional colour theme in a Hindi brand activation to match the mandate of the government to have the same look and feel. It is also setting up changing rooms and developing a park for devotees.

ITC is lining up a fragrant incense brand Mangaldeep aroma-laden ‘Khusbhoo Path’; ITC’s Agarbatti brand Mangaldeep will be donating “Mangaldeep 3 in 1 Dhoop” for a duration of six months from the temple’s opening date to facilitate daily puja rituals for the pandits.For the inauguration day, the brand has crafted “Khushboo Path,” a fragrant corridor adorned with 5-foot-tall agarbatti’s on the temple premises. Two agarbatti stands have also been installed at ‘Ram Ki Phedi’ where devotees can light incense sticks and offer their prayers to Lord Ram. The brand has also provided platforms for pujaris at river ghats, as well as pooja outlets, hawker setups, and umbrellas for shade in the markets of Ayodhya. To facilitate the management of large crowds, Mangaldeep will also provide 300 barricades at the main temple and over 100 barricades at the temple entrance, according to the ITC.

But the big push by brands is not just into Ayodhya. A temple-town strategy is emerging. Says Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products, “Since the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, we have been focusing on a holistic temple tourism strategy to cater to the demand generated by the large number of devotees who visit the major religious destinations. In line with that in Ayodhya, we have ramped up the availability of our products in the city, added more outlets for distribution, and set up special stalls.”

As per a survey released by Kirana Club, local shopkeepers in the city are busy stocking up on categories such as puja samagri, packed mithais & chocolates, chips and namkeens, cold drinks and water, besides personal care products in the run up to the D-day.