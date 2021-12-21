Bridgestone rejigs senior India team

Automotive tyre manufacture Bridgestone India on Tuesday said Rajarshi Moitra, who has played a key role in transforming the consumer business, will take over as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, with end-to-end leadership of the Consumer, Commercial, and Solutions businesses.

All three segments will continue to operate as independent businesses under Moitra's overall direction. Moreover, he will also be responsible for supply chain management and all the post-production logistics, the company said in a statement. While ensuring synergies between product offerings, this will also consolidate and reinforce market presence across tyre segments, it said.

Bridgestone also said Sunil Puri will lead efforts on Sustainability and as the Head, his role would cut across functions and green initiatives in areas of new products, raw material usage, retread, and end-of-life tyres.

These organisational changes will enable Bridgestone India to further grow and evolve the business, propelling it to the next level of growth, the company said.

“These organisational changes are aimed at consolidating our corporate position in the Indian tyre industry. The clubbing of our business units under one leadership will result in greater market penetration along with optimising of resources,” Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India, said.