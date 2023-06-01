Adtech and digital media solutions company Brightcom has posted a net profit of ₹229.15 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, against ₹223 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The company registered a total income of ₹1,368.50 crore (₹1,239 crore) in the quarter.

For the financial year 2022-23, the company posted a net profit of ₹1,371 crore (₹912.20 crore). During the year, the company registered a total income of ₹7,390.30 crore (₹5,017.36 crore).

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.10 per equity share with a face value of ₹2, the company said in a statement on Thursday.