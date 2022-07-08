Campus Fund raises $10 million to invest in student-led start-ups

Campus Fund announced its second fund of $10 million (nearly ₹75 crore) to fund student-led start-ups.

Campus Fund was started with a rolling fund of ₹7 crore in July 2020. Notably, it employs students as investors, who scout, evaluate, and decide investments in student-led start-ups.

Richa Bajpai, the founder of Campus Fund, said, “We worked with over 60 students across the country to scout and evaluate more than 1,600 student led-start-ups in the last two years. We now have a portfolio of 10 diverse student-led start-ups with strong fundamentals and a potential to shape the future and contribute towards India’s ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy”.

Campus Fund is backed by large institutions, family offices, GPs of leading funds, industry veterans, and founders, including those behind Delhivery, redBus, TaxiForSure, Sheroes, and Udhyam Learning, among others.

Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors, said, “The level of innovation that is taking place across academic institutions in India and the crying need for capital to support these young entrepreneurs is a need of the hour, and Campus Fund is well-positioned to bridge this void in the Indian ecosystem.”

Campus Fund has been investing in Indian students for the last two years. According to the company, its long-term ambition is to partner with student founders across the country—from Bengaluru to Bhopal to Jammu— and to play its part in supporting the National Education Policy 2020, which encourages students to be job creators and innovators.

Some of its notable investments include Digantara (building google maps for space), HealthySure (unified health insurance platform), Expand My Business (B2B managed marketplace for digital services), among other start-ups.

(With inputs from Joshua Matthais Shajan)