Tech major Capgemini has acquired Quorsus, a UK-based firm specialising in consultancy services to financial institutions, for an undisclosed amount.

Quorsus’s specific industry focus and expertise will allow Capgemini to further support its capital markets clients in addressing not only increasing regulatory requirements, but the need for strategic yet efficient operations across the trading lifecycle said the company.

Headquartered in London, the team at Quorsus works across the financial ecosystem, applying their post-trade capital markets knowledge and delivery capabilities to support clients in regulatory reporting, financial market infrastructure, and securities processing.

Complaince is key

“While the landscape for financial institutions is re-shaping rapidly due to consolidations, new technologies, and changing operating models, compliance continues to be key. The acquisition of Quorsus brings to our team a set of in-demand specialist expertise to reinforce our capital markets services for financial institutions,” said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member.

The company said, since its inception in 2019, demand for its services has seen Quorsus achieve rapid growth across a broad portfolio of clients that includes some of the largest, and most prominent, global market participants, market infrastructure providers, and industry associations within capital markets.

Ryan Baccus, CEO of Quorsus said, “We are very much looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group. Our current clients will benefit from the Group’s global scale and breadth of services, which we believe will be critical to ensure our clients can meet both their strategic transformation and regulatory-driven change requirements.”

