CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) will invest ₹6,200 crore in Hyderabad to expand its facility here and to build a ₹1,200 crore datacentre with a built-up space of 2.5 lakh sq ft.

CapitaLand India Trust Management, the trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), has signed a memorandum with the Telangana Government in this regard.

The datacentre will come up at CLINT’s International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) at the IT hub of Madhapur.

To double office space

“CLINT will invest ₹6,200 crore over the next 5-7 years. that will include two components. They will spend ₹5,000 crore on doubling its office space during the period,” a senior government official said.

CLINT will leverage CapitaLand Group’s data centre expertise to develop the ITPH datacentre. “CLINT is also looking to expand its portfolio in Telangana and Hyderabad by entering other new thrust sectors in infrastructure including logistics and solar power plants,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is CLINT’s second datacentre project in India. We entered the Indian datacentre market by acquiring a datacentre development site in Navi Mumbai in 2021,” Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of CLINT, said.

CLINT owns and manages three business parks in Hyderabad – ITPH, CyberPearl and aVance – aggregating to 3.8 million sq ft.