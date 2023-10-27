Carborundum Universal, part of the Murugappa Group, has reported a 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹102 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30, when compared with ₹89 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also read: Carborundum Universal names Sridharan Rangarajan as MD

Consolidated sales for the quarter stood at ₹1123 crore as against ₹1117 crore in the same period of last year, according to a statement.

For the half year ended September 30, consolidated net profit grew 28 per cent at ₹215 crore (₹168 crore in H1 of FY23). Consolidated sales rose 3 per cent at ₹2314 crore as against ₹2245 crore in the same period of last year.

The capital expenditure incurred during the first half of the year was ₹97 crore at a consolidated level.