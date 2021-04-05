CareerLabs secures $2.2 million in new financing round

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
CareerLabs, a profile-building platform for college students and working professionals, has secured $2.2 million in a new financing round as it looks to scale up its platform, which includes a new product.
Rocket Internet’s VC fund Global Founders Capital invested in the Bengaluru-based startup’s Pre-Series A round with participation from Toshan Tamhane, Chief Digital Officer, UPL; Ajit Isaac, Founder Chairman of QuessCorp; Rohit Kale, Managing Director, Spencer Stuart; Professors of ISB, Ghanshyam Dass, Former MD-Asia Pacific & Middle East, Nasdaq, and Abhishek Nag, Director of Business Development - India and South Asia, Netflix, and other angel investors.
VC deal momentum to continue this year: Bain & Company
“India’s vision of ‘Make in India’ leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat can be a reality only if India leverages its demographic dividend. With CareerLabs we strongly intend to bridge this supply-demand gap and enable 1 million students to learn and earn better by providing everyone a chance to achieve a successful career, thereby creating a motivated workforce. We are investing in building the right Machine Learning Models with the focus on identifying the right career tracks for students and incorporating the right engagement activities, resulting in successful outcomes for students,” PN Santosh, Co-Founder & CEO of CareerLabs, said.
Employees need to acquire multidisciplinary skill-sets to survive
CareerLabs was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur PN Santosh, ex-McKinsey alumnus and ex-founding member at BYJU's, and Krithika Srinivasan from University of Michigan and Prasanna Alagesan, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore.
