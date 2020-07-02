Companies

CavinKare launches liquid hand soap

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

Continuing its focus on hygiene products, the city-based FMCG major CavinKare has entered into the hand wash category under its flagship brand Nyle Naturals by launching a liquid hand soap that is free from all synthetic detergents.

With a 100 per cent soap formulation, Nyle Naturals liquid hand soap fortified with Aloe Vera extracts has been designed to remove 99.9 per cent of infection-causing germs from the hand, said a press release.

The liquid hand soap will be available in general trade, modern trade retail stores and e-commerce channels in a 200 ml pump bottle priced at ₹79. Refill packs of 180 ml and 750 ml priced at ₹45 and ₹119 respectively will also be available, said the release.

The liquid hand soap is the fourth launch in the hygiene category from CavinKare since the Covid-19 pandemic started to spread in a major way from mid-March.

On June 5, the company launched ‘SaaFoo’ washes for vegetables/fruits and meat in the sachet format. On April 30, it launched a disinfectant product under the brand name Bracto-V for flooring and gadgets and on March 30, hand sanitizers under its personal care brand CHIK in a 2 ml sachet pack.

