The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail Ventures’ acquisition of METRO Cash & Carry India, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of German international wholesaler METRO AG, in a deal worth ₹2,850 crore.

“Commission approves acquisition of METRO Cash and Carry India Private Ltd by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL)”, the CCI tweeted on Tuesday evening.

This acquisition— announced in December 2022– will give RRVL access to METRO India’s wide network of 31 large format stores across 21 cities, a large base of registered kiranas and other institutional customers, strong supplier network and some of the global best practices implemented by METRO in India.

The multi-channel B2B cash & carry wholesaler has reach to over 3 million B2B customers in India, of which 1 million are frequently buying customers, through its store network and eB2B app.

