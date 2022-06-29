Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas plans 1.2 mtpa grinding unit in Haryana

Nuvoco Vistas Corp, a Nirma Group company that manufactures building materials, plans to set up a grinding unit of 1.2 million tonnes per annum capacity at its existing cement plant in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Part of its strategy to expand in the North region, the grinding unit will aid in optimal utilisation of the region’s clinker production

The company has been expanding its presence in the North region with the introduction of its premium cement portfolio. Revenue from this region — specifically Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh — is focused on building a strong dealer network.

Nuvoco Vistas currently has a consolidated capacity of 22 mtpa, with a major presence in the East.

The Nirma Group entered the cement business in 2014 through a greenfield plant in Nimbol and, later, acquired the Indian cement business of LafargeHolcim in 2016.

It has 11 cement plants in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Haryana. It has five integrated units and five grinding units, besides one blending unit.

The company’s flagship brands Concreto, Duraguard and Double Bull cater to different price points. Double Bull clocked over 5 mt sales in the last five years. Concreto, a premium product, is a frontrunner in eastern India and has a specialised variant for the northern region.

Vinit Tiwari, Chief Sales Officer (Cement), Nuvoco Vistas, said the company’s premium offering Concreto has seen 17 per cent annual sales growth last fiscal while Duraguard WaterSeal Cement received a patent for its water-resistant cement composition.