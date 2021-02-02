Cera Sanitaryware Q3 net up 3.5%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Cera Sanitaryware Limited posted standalone net profit at ₹29 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, as against ₹28 crore in the same quarter last year, indicating a rise of 3.5 per cent.
The company’s standalone revenues from operations for the quarter were lower primarily due to the disruptions the company faced during the workers’ strike at its manufacturing facility at Kadi in Gujarat.
The standalone revenues from operations fell by 3.4 per cent to ₹310 crore (₹321 crore).
Company’s workers had resorted to partial disruption of manufacturing activities at its Kadi plant, since September 28, 2020 and had resumed work on December 22, 2020.
“The production activities for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 in respect of Sanitaryware Unit have been materially affected, while that of Faucetware Unit have been affected marginally. This has moderately impacted the financial performance of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2020,” the company informed in a filing with the stock exchanges.
On consolidated basis, company posted net profit of ₹ 31 crore for the quarter as against ₹ 28 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹ 316 crore (₹ 325 crore).
Cera Sanitaryware shares lost about 2 per cent on BSE to close at ₹3,393.95 on Tuesday.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...