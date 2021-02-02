Cera Sanitaryware Q3 net up 3.5%

Cera Sanitaryware Limited posted standalone net profit at ₹29 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, as against ₹28 crore in the same quarter last year, indicating a rise of 3.5 per cent.

The company’s standalone revenues from operations for the quarter were lower primarily due to the disruptions the company faced during the workers’ strike at its manufacturing facility at Kadi in Gujarat.

The standalone revenues from operations fell by 3.4 per cent to ₹310 crore (₹321 crore).

Company’s workers had resorted to partial disruption of manufacturing activities at its Kadi plant, since September 28, 2020 and had resumed work on December 22, 2020.

“The production activities for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 in respect of Sanitaryware Unit have been materially affected, while that of Faucetware Unit have been affected marginally. This has moderately impacted the financial performance of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2020,” the company informed in a filing with the stock exchanges.

On consolidated basis, company posted net profit of ₹ 31 crore for the quarter as against ₹ 28 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenues from operations stood at ₹ 316 crore (₹ 325 crore).

Cera Sanitaryware shares lost about 2 per cent on BSE to close at ₹3,393.95 on Tuesday.