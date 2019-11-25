CG Power forays into EV bus segment

Troubled power equipment maker CG Power has forayed into the Electric Vehicle segment.

CG India has designed and developed a dedicated EV motor for 12-meter passenger buses developed in-house with its own design and technology, the company said in its annual report.

Currently, as the two and three wheeler market is flooded by Chinese EV motors CG has taken the initiative to target the car and bus segments. CG developed an EV motor (160kW-240 kW) for the 40 seaters 12m bus. CG is also working parallelly with firms to develop EV motors for three wheelers and cars. Currently IE2 energy efficient motors are being tested with a battery range of 200 km, it said.

The Government plans to promote EV across the automobile industry, with 5000 EV buses set to hit the roads in the next 2-3 years.

The company is under the SFIO lens for misappropriation of advances to related and unrelated parties to the tune of ₹1,990.36 crore and ₹2,663 crore, respectively, as on March 2018.