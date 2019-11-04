Chinese lifestyle brand Mievic targets millennials

Lifestyle brand Mievic has forayed into India with hopes of wooing millennials with its ‘in trends’ fashion products. The Chinese brand’s Indian master franchise partner opened the first store late last month in New Delhi and has plans to open 7-10 stores in the next two-three months.

Owned by China’s retail group Wenxin, Mievic was established in 2014 and has presence in 20 countries, and states that it follows the Nordic design philosophy.

Anand Jalan, CEO at Mievic Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, said, “The brand philosophy is to focus on offering good quality products at competitive rates. Unlike other international fast fashion brands, we don’t want to just focus on the top cities for expansion. As the retail landscape is developing in the country, we see huge potential for this brand in tier-1 and tier-2 towns.”

He added, “Initially our focus will be to open 10-15 company-owned stores. Once the back-end operations get streamlined, we believe the pace for expansion will pick up. We will then rope in franchises to expand the brand’s presence in the North India and other regions.”

In India, Mievic stores will offer products in categories such as toys, home décor products, bags, and fashion accessories, fashion jewellery,, seasonal products besides stationery. Currently, it offers over 1000 SKU’s across categories with a product price range between ₹59 and ₹ 2,500.

“We plan to bring all the categories that are available globally in the next few months. Nearly 200-300 new SKUs are launched every month as the brand keeps re-inventing its designs. We will also keep adding new SKUs in line with that strategy,” said Jalan.

He said, “By next year, we also hope to begin selling the brand’s products on the online channel. We are still in the process of finalising our e-commerce strategy.”