Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility

Cipla on Sunday announced the closure of the inspection by the US health regulator at the company’s API manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

“Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration at the Company’s API manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, from July 15 to 19, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.

It had earlier said that the USFDA issued seven observations after conducting a routine ‘CGMP inspection’ at the facility.