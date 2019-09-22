Companies

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 22, 2019 Published on September 22, 2019

Cipla on Sunday announced the closure of the inspection by the US health regulator at the company’s API manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

“Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration at the Company’s API manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, from July 15 to 19, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.

It had earlier said that the USFDA issued seven observations after conducting a routine ‘CGMP inspection’ at the facility.

Cipla Ltd
