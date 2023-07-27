Drugmaker Cipla has responded to reports of a possible stake sale by promoters, saying it was not aware of any event that required disclosure under the Listing Regulations.

“The Company will make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the Listing Regulations as and when any such requirement arises,” Cipla told the BSE, Thursday. Earlier in the day, the company’s shares had zoomed over 11 per cent on the BSE, on media reports that the company’s promoters were looking to sell a part of their holding in the company.

ALSO READ | Cipla Q1 net profit jumps 45% to ₹995 crore

The development comes up every few years, and is attributed to succession-planning, as Cipla doyen and Non-Executive Chairman Dr Y.K. Hamied is over 80 years. The last time around when the company undertook an exercise that was seen as being succession planning and staving off takeover bids, it eventually ended with Dr Hamied’s niece Samina Hamied, being appointed to the board of directors in July 2015.

Samina, daughter of Non-Executive Vice Chairman M.K. Hamied, has been with Cipla since 2011 and is presently the company’s Executive Vice Chairperson. She represents the third generation of the founding family. Cipla promoters hold over 33 per cent in the company.

The company’s shares were up, just shy of 10 per cent at 2 pm, at ₹1,173 on BSE, Thursday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit