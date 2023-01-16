Clean Harbors Inc. is planning to ramp up its headcount by adding over 1,000 employees over the next few years. This was disclosed by the company at the formal inauguration of the new office of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) here on Monday.

”Leveraging the abundant talent pool coupled with a robust backing from our parent company, we are working on moving up the value chain and aspire to make the GCC a strategic differentiator for the company” Avinash Samrit, President, GCC. Clean Harbors told newspersons here.

The company has ’aggressive’ growth plans in India and plans to add 1,000+ employees to the GCC over the next few years.

“I am excited to inaugurate our expanded office in Hyderabad and am looking forward to deriving even more value out of our Global Capability Centre,” Alan McKim, Chairman and CEO, Clean Harbors Inc. USA, said.

Clean Harbors GCC in India has been strategically established in 2017 to serve its parent company. GCC employees form part of the globally integrated teams working seamlessly to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and critical 24/7 operations in various functions, including finance, HR, operations, legal, sales, and customer support.

The GCC has rapidly scaled up from just 30 employees in Hyderabad to over over 1200 employees in less than 4 years spread across their state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Since its founding in 1980, Clean Harbors has become North America’s leading provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services, and the largest hazardous waste disposal company. It operates throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India.

While Hyderabad remains its largest operation, Clean Harbors makes use of the Bengaluru centre for its niche technological solutions. The Pune facility caters to high-end knowledge processes in addition to IT.

