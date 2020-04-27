Coal India signs pact with BEML

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has signed an agreement with BEML Ltd for procuring as many as 15 dumpers amounting to ₹400 crore.

Under the purchase pacts signed, CIL will procure seven 150 tonne dumpers at an estimated ₹150 crore and eight 190 tonne dumpers at ₹250 crore.

Dumpers used in opencast coal mines play a critical role in hauling coal and the top soil.

“The 150 T dumpers would be deployed on trial basis in the Gevra opencast project of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, whereas, four each of 190 T dumpers would be put to use on trial basis in Amlohri and Nigahi OC projects of Northern Coalfields Ltd which operates out of Madhya Pradesh and partly Uttar Pradesh,” the release said.

The scope of the contracts would cover supply of dumpers as well as spares and consumables for a period of eight years.