D2C natural beauty and personal care brand Nat Habit has crossed ₹100 crore-mark in terms of its annualised revenues in FY23-24.

The brand, which raised $10.2 million in December, has been strengthening its presence on online marketplaces and focusing on product portfolio expansion.

“This growth was led by our efforts to increase the penetration of our brand as well as focus on product portfolio expansion. Our consumers have been embracing our 100 percent natural products. We have also been strengthening our presence in the overall online channel including the marketplaces,” Swagatika Das, Co-founder of Nat Habit told businessline.

The brand also aims to become EBITDA profitable over the next 17-18 months.

“We are working to redefine the category by truly extracting the potency of natural ingredients. We do not depend on contract manufacturers and have our own manufacturing set-up.We are hoping to be the new face of the category with our proposition of ‘Fresh Ayurveda’,” she added.

About 55 per cent of the brand’s revenue comes from its own D2C site and the balance comes from e-commerce marketplaces.

The brand is also in the process of finalising its offline strategy.

“We have been taking one step at a time. We started with our own D2C site and once we increased the shelf life of our products from 3-4 months to 5-6 months, we began selling at marketplaces. We have taken the next step by placing our products in the warehouses of marketplaces to be able to replenish our products in a 5-7 day cycle. So for offline strategy too, we will begin working with partners who will understand our value proposition and faster replenishment cycles.” she explained.

The start-up is expanding its presence in both hair-care and strengthening its skin-care portfolio. The bigger chunk of the businesses comes from the top cities and metros.

“We are seeing about 30 per cent of the business coming from smaller cities and tier-2 markets. We believe this will grow rapidly as we focus on increasing brand awareness,” added Das.

