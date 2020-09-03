Coca-Cola appoints Sanket Ray as President, India and Southwest Asia

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Beverage major Coca-Cola on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanket Ray as the new President of India and Southwest Asia. At the same time, it has appointed T Krishnakumar, who is the current President of India and Southwest Asia as the Chairman of Coca-Cola India Inc.
This announcement is part of the beverage major's broader global restructuring plans which was first announced on August 28.
"T. Krishnakumar, current president of the India and Southwest Asia business unit, will be chairman of Coca-Cola India Inc. He will be responsible for building and strengthening critical local partnerships in India, supporting the new operating unit leadership team," Coca-Cola said in a statement.
Ray is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Coca-Cola's Mainland China operations and was previously CEO at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Ltd.
Under the global restructuring plans, the company has decided to merge over 17 groups and business units to set up nine operating units.
"The company’s nine operating units will replace current groups and business units, effective Jan. 1, 2021, subject to a consultation where required under local laws. These changes will help eliminate duplication of resources and enhance the company’s ability to scale new products more quickly," the company's statement added. Last week, Coca-Cola had also said that it would offer voluntary layoff packages to employees who qualify, starting with about 4,000 workers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...