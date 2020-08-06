Coffee Day appoints new auditors

The auditors of Coffee Day Enterprises Sundaresha & Associates has resigned citing "technical issues". Venkatesh & Company, a chartered accountant firm based out of Chennai have now been appointed the auditors of the company.

Coffee Day Enterprises in a notification to the exchange on Thursday said the new auditors decided to resign on technical grounds as they do not hold a peer review certificate which is necessary to issue quarterly and annual audit reports.

"The Auditors had citied due to some technical issues they are resigning as the Statutory Auditors of the Company and the same was accepted by the Board of Directors on 03rd August 2020. Further, the Auditors on 5th August 2020, gave the clarification to the Company for the reason technical issue."

Sundaresha & Associates were recently appointed as auditors in place of BSR & Associates, which resigned in July citing "commercial considerations".