CoinDCX ropes Ayushmann Khurrana for its latest campaign

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Monday announced that it has signed actor Ayushmann Khurana as the face for its latest campaign ‘Future Yahi Hain’. The drive is launched to address key concerns surrounding crypto investments amongst the Indian audience.

The kickoff ad to be released during the festive season will feature the actor taking a humorous yet informative approach on crypto, busting myths around the subject.

Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications, CoinDCX said, “Ayushmann has always come across as being a friendly and credible personality who has a knack for connecting with both younger and older generations with his exemplary work. Our focus during this campaign will be to dispel the various myths surrounding crypto-based investing and breaking down the simple steps needed to enable anyone to start their crypto investment journey. We are delighted with our association with Ayushmann and look forward to a great association with one of India’s most-loved celebrities.”

“I’m delighted to be associated with CoinDCX’s ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign which, in the truest sense, is an initiative to raise awareness about the rising asset class of crypto-based investments. I’m impressed with CoinDCX’s persistent endeavour to guide investors towards making educated and smart investments after thorough research,” Khurrana said.

With a career spanning over nearly decades Khurrana has proved to be quite a role model for regular Indians as a true achiever who’s known to be talented across spectrum of acting, singing, writing and television hosting.