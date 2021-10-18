CoinDCX ropes Ayushmann Khurrana for its latest campaign

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX on Monday announced that it has signed actor Ayushmann Khurana as the face for its latest campaign ‘Future Yahi Hain’. The drive is launched to address key concerns surrounding crypto investments amongst the Indian audience.
The kickoff ad to be released during the festive season will feature the actor taking a humorous yet informative approach on crypto, busting myths around the subject.
Ramalingam Subramanian, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications, CoinDCX said, “Ayushmann has always come across as being a friendly and credible personality who has a knack for connecting with both younger and older generations with his exemplary work. Our focus during this campaign will be to dispel the various myths surrounding crypto-based investing and breaking down the simple steps needed to enable anyone to start their crypto investment journey. We are delighted with our association with Ayushmann and look forward to a great association with one of India’s most-loved celebrities.”
“I’m delighted to be associated with CoinDCX’s ‘Future Yahi Hai’ Campaign which, in the truest sense, is an initiative to raise awareness about the rising asset class of crypto-based investments. I’m impressed with CoinDCX’s persistent endeavour to guide investors towards making educated and smart investments after thorough research,” Khurrana said.
With a career spanning over nearly decades Khurrana has proved to be quite a role model for regular Indians as a true achiever who’s known to be talented across spectrum of acting, singing, writing and television hosting.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...