Colgate-Palmolive Q2 net up 24% to Rs 244 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) on Thursday reported a 24.31 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 244.11 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 196.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, CPIL said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,213.21 crore, up 4.53 per cent from Rs 1,160.63 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Commenting on the results, CPIL Managing Director Ram Raghavan said:“Despite category headwinds in the current quarter, especially in rural and liquidity challenges in the market, we have reported a domestic net sales growth of 5 per cent that in in line with our expectations.”

CPIL’s total expenses was at Rs 951.66 crore during the period as against Rs 878.29 crore, up 8.35 per cent.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,564.80 on the BSE, up 0.29 per cent from the previous close.