SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Gujarat-based BigBloc Construction Ltd and Thailand’s SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd., (SCG International) launched the commercial production at its ₹65 crore plant at Kheda, Gujarat.

The plant, inaugurated in the presence of Pattarat Hongtong, the Ambassador of Thailand to India, has 2.5 lakh cubic meter per annum capacity. Naresh Saboo, Managing Director, BigBloc Construction Ltd said, “Construction at the plant began in September 2023 and within a year, production started, setting a remarkable record in India’s autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) industry. Moving forward, SCG and Bigbloc will work together on all building material solutions to strengthen the supply chain in India, leverage each other’s capabilities and provide exceptional solutions to the construction industry. With approval from both joint venture parties, the project has the potential to expand to 5 lakh cubic meter per year in the second phase.”

Strategic partnership

BigBloc Construction holds 52 per cent in the joint venture company while 48 per cent with SCG International. The joint venture plant in Kheda, Gujarat will also have India’s first AAC Wall Plant. Company will launch a wide range of large format AAC wall products of 8-12 feet of 2 feet width with a thickness of 3-8 inches for the Indian markets. The plant will generate 250 employment opportunities and at full capacity the plant is expected to generate revenues of around ₹100 crore per annum.