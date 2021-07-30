‘Complaints against marketplace e-commerce entities being examined by agencies’

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Centre has received complaints from traders, retailers and industry associations against marketplace e-commerce entities on discounting, predatory pricing and misuse of market dominance and those have been forwarded to relevant government agencies for necessary examination and investigation, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Som Prakash has said..
“Competition Commission of India is in receipt of certain information where e-commerce companies are alleged to have entered into anti-competitive agreements and/ or abused their dominant position. Necessary action is being taken,” the Minister said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Also read:E-commerce regulations, what entails for the logistics industry?
The new e-commerce policy (being worked out) seeks to address such non-compliance and the government, at present, is studying comments on the draft policy received from stakeholders, he said. These relate to the definition of e-commerce, role of marketplace entities and e-commerce companies, among other related issues.
E-commerce companies in India with foreign funds can operate only as a marketplace entity which means that they can provide an online platform to other buyers and sellers to transact but cannot sell their own products or exercise control or ownership over the inventory.
Traders’ body CAIT has been complaining to the government about alleged flouting of taxation and FDI rules by foreign-funded e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart. The body has been accusing the e-commerce companies of creatively structuring its marketplace business model and creating a facade in order to exercise control over inventory and retail prices.
Also read:Flipkart asks Supreme Court to stall antitrust queries, probe
The Minister pointed out that the Consumer Protection (e-Commerce) Rules, 2020 were notified on July 23, 2020 to further strengthen the regulatory framework for prevention of unfair trade practices in e-commerce including flash sales.
“Government has sought suggestions on the proposed amendments to the Rules by placing it on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs,” he said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...