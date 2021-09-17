Consumer appliance brand White-Westinghouse ramps up portfolio

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Consumer appliance brand White-Westinghouse, a new entrant in the country, is expanding its washing machine portfolio and also stepping up expenditure on research and development in India. The brand’s portfolio has been ramped up with the launch of its fully-automatic washing machines with Top and Front-load models.
SPPL, the Indian brand licensee of the American consumer appliance brand had launched the brand’s semi-automatic washing machines last year.
Prices for the top-load models start from ₹12,499 for the 6.5 kg model and for front-load models from ₹23,499 for 8.5 kg. The new range is available on Flipkart and Amazon.
In a statement, Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL, India Brand Licensee of White-Westinghouse said, “As a brand White Westinghouse has great potential and recall and our aim is to tap into that. Keeping the same in mind, we plan to invest approximately ₹500 crore in the research and development of WWH products to expand their horizon in India.”
“With the launch of our fully automatic machines and addition to our semi-automatic range, we plan to achieve sales of 30,000 units during the upcoming festive season. Fully automatic is the fastest growing segment because consumers are looking for products that make their life at home more convenient, due to added chores and responsibilities,” she added.
The brand aims to capture over 3 per cent of the market share in the washing machines category over the next 2 years, the statement added.
