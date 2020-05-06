Consumer durables sector sees ‘silver lining’ in pent-up demand

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
As Lockdown 3.0 began with some relaxation in norms, one of the first things Bengaluru-based food writer and blogger Monika Manchanda did was to buy a new microwave from the nearest LG outlet. “Pleased to inform, new microwave has arrived,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “And oh child is baking a mango coconut cake to test it.”
Consumers like Manchanda will perhaps bring some cheer in the coming days to home appliance players and retailers who are banking on pent-up demand to lift sales that have been hit hard by pandemic-led disruptions.
With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowing standalone shops in urban regions and all shops in rural regions, barring those in malls, to reopen, some consumer durable retailers are gradually opening stores in select regions in line with the norms set by the respective State governments. At the same time, e-commerce channels have begun taking bookings for non-essential items in green and orange zones.
“We have enough inventory available with our distributors and at the factory to meet consumer demand,” said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India.
“Looking at some very early signs in India, consumers are going to shops that are opening up to make purchases, but largely for necessary items. With the onset of summer, we anticipate a pent-up demand for consumer appliances, especially ACs and refrigerators.
“Also, we believe smart products that will help consumers multi-task or convenience products that help them work-from-home (WFH) efficiently such as vacuum cleaners and washing machines, are expected to see traction in the coming days.”
Leading consumer durable firms such as LG Electronics India and Samsung India have also swung into action, taking pre-bookings on their websites with EMI and cashback offers. These pre-booked products will be delivered by their offline retailers in line with the relaxations given by the respective local authorities.
Industry watchers believe this move will help offline retailers bring down their inventories apart from nudging consumers to begin buying, even as they grapple with the new normal.
“In the past one month, we have received thousands of queries from consumers across the country as to how they could buy our TV or digital appliances, as they felt the need to equip their homes with the latest technology while they stayed home and worked from home,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.
“Many, including those in tier 2 and 3 cities as well as rural areas, are wanting to buy bigger Samsung Smart TVs, 5-in-1 smart convertible refrigerators and hygiene steam washing machines from Samsung, as their needs are changing.”
Companies are also gearing up to meet the evolving needs of consumers for whom convenience and hygiene have now taken centre-stage.
Vijay Babu, Vice-President, Home Appliances, LG Electronics India, concurred that health and hygiene have become key factors in selling. The company has a range of white goods loaded with features, such as steam wash in washing machines and hygiene caring system in refrigerators, which will cater to consumers’ evolving needs, he said.
“As consumers are increasingly doing household chores themselves, we expect them to upgrade to bigger capacity washing machines, refrigerators and, in fact, dishwashers, which have very low penetration (at present),” he added.
“A few shops, post government directives, have opened and we can see good traction. E-commerce is allowed to deliver in orange and green zones, and certainly this will play an important role,” Babu added.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...