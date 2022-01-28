Content platform Social Swag raises $3.5 million in Pre-Series A round

For Web

Content platform Social Swag raised $3.5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by IMEF and Unicorn India Ventures. The start-up is a brainchild of Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati Collective Artists and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Vinay Agarwal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Raghu Subramanian, Edward Menezes, The Shekama Family Trust, and The Blume Founders fund also participated in the round.

Rana Daggubatti, an accomplished actor, entrepreneur and Co founder, Social Swag, said, “We are excited to welcome our new investors and our focus will remain to create a platform where various people will find relevant content for themselves across different products. These would be a mix of entertainment, self development, skill enhancement and passion content.”

Founded in 2020, Social Swag is a celebrity/influencer commerce platform and has been growing 40 per cent m-o-m for the last five months. The platform has multiple verticals of its offerings like Masterclasses, Live learning and personal shout outs etc. The Company runs on a subscription model giving unlimited access to the curated content on the platform.

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, says, “As a fund, we strongly believe that the content creator economy is ripe for explosive growth. We have been tracking Social Swag for close to six months now and are very bullish on the moat they have been able to create vis-a-vis access to talent and building technology to make it accessible. We are excited to back them in their journey.”