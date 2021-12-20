Cooper Corporation exhibits advanced ‘Made in India’ series of engines

Cooper Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers of engines, auto components, and gensets, recently displayed its V Twin type and 2 Cylinder CRDI Engines at the Defence Exhibition 2021 by the Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Engineering Eqpt.) in Pune.

These engines are designed by Ricardo PLC with whom Cooper has a technical collaboration for the designing of its state-of-the-art family of engines. The company has developed and manufactured a range of engines utilising the latest technology. These engine models are known in the market for their compact size, best-in-class fuel efficiency and lowest maintenance costs.

Farrokh N Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd, said, “Our engines are best suited for defence since they are compact, have advanced technology, and are manufactured in India for Indian conditions. All Cooper engine components are 'Made in India,' and are manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in Satara, Maharashtra."