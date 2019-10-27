Cops ask OYO, FAB Hotels to be vigilant

The Cyberabad police have asked the hotels aggregator OYO Hotels and budget hotel chain FAB Hotels to be more vigilant while giving rooms to their customers.

Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar asked the representatives of these companies to instruct their hotel managers to get the identity cards verified during check-ins. “You need to cross check whether the identities are tallying with the credentials of people that booked the tickets online,” he said.

The Commissioner had reportedly convened the meeting in view of the increasing illegal activities reported recently.

He asked the hospitality companies to maintain the occupancy registers well with detailed entries of all the guests. He asked them to install CCTV cameras at all the key points.

The cops also wanted them to keep tabs on the local people that book rooms and tip off the police if they smelt something suspicious.

They also want the hotels to get a proper background check on the employees, a cyberabad spokesperson said.