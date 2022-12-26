Vaccine-maker Biological E has 20 crore doses of its Covid-19 vaccine ready for supply. “Currently, we approximately have 20 crore doses that are fully tested and ready for supply, as and when we receive orders,’‘ Vikram Paradkar, Executive Vice President (Manufacturing), Biological E told businessline on Monday in response to a query.

“Additionally, we have manufactured 20 crore doses of the antigen which will help us ramp the manufacturing of the finished product(Corbevax) quickly,’‘ Paradkar said.

BE can manufacture and supply approximately 10 crore doses of Corbevax on a monthly basis as per its qualified manufacturing capacity.

The company can begin with the additional vaccine supplies within eight weeks of future orders, he added.

Hyderabad-based Biological E produced about 30 cr doses in total, abiding by the vaccine manufacturing commitment to the Indian government. In March this year, it supplied 10 crore doses to the government.

Pan-India roll-out of Corbevax in children of ages 12-14 years was initiated in March 2022. Corbevax was also approved as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose for individuals aged 18 years and above, after 6 months of administration of the primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin or Covishield.