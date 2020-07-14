Covid-19 drug: Biophore completes validation of favipiravir, scales up production

Biophore India Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed the validation of favipiravir and scaled-up its production.

Favipiravir is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) that can be used in the finished formulation of an antiviral drug approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

Hyderabad-based Biophore has received the DCGI license to manufacture the API in India and has been cleared for export as well. It has also received approval in Turkey in collaboration with a local partner. Additionally, the company is in talks with several Indian partners to commercialise the product in India and with Bangladesh and Egypt-based companies for its export.

“Our manufacturing facilities comply with US and EU regulations and we have stringent internal controls and quality checks to ensure that. Meeting favipiravir needs in India is our priority, and we have the capacity to scale up production of favipiravir to meet local requirements, without compromising on our export commitments,” Manik Reddy Pullagurla, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Biophore, said in a release.

Favipiravir is an antiviral agent that was initially discovered and developed because of its activity against another RNA virus, the influenza virus.

Apart from India and Turkey, it has already been approved for use against Covid-19 in Russia and parts of West Asia and advanced stage trials are currently underway in other parts of the world.

According to Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, CEO, Biophore, his company’s API is entirely made in India and not dependent on any imports.

Biophore is also awaiting DCGI approval for a favipiravir finished dosage form.