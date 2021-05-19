Covid treatment: Optimus Pharma gets DCGI nod for phase 3 trials of Molnupiravir

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Optimus Pharma has received the approval of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase III clinical trials of orally administered Molnupiravir capsules on patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 infection.
As per the clinical trial protocols approved, a total of 2,500 subjects in both mild and moderate Covid-19 will be randomised in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Molnupiravir with standard supportive care or standalone standard supportive care.
The treatment duration is a maximum of five days and the total study duration will be maximum for 29 days from randomisation, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Wednesday.
“Optimus is all geared to immediately begin clinical trials on Molnupiravir on Covid-19 patients in India. The clinical trial will let us know the efficacy of this molecule on Covid-19 patients,” D Srinivas Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Optimus Pharma, said.
