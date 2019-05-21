Cox & Kings-owned Meininger Hotels signs pact to open fourth property in France

Travel and tours firm Cox & Kings on Tuesday said its group company, Meininger Hotels, signed the contract to open its fourth hotel in Marseille, France as a part of its expansion strategy.

“Meininger’s number of prospective beds in France grows to over 2,600. The new hotel is expected to open in summer 2021,” Cox & Kings said in a statement.

The property will have 194 rooms.

Meininger Hotels Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hannes Spanring, said that Marseille has undergone a tremendously impressive transformation over the last few years and is developing into the Mediterranean metropolis of tomorrow.

“The city offers everything that we’re looking for when it comes to Meininger’s accelerated growth and our ambitious expansion plans in Europe and beyond,” it added.

Meininger currently operates more than 26 hybrid hotels in Europe with a total of 3,977 rooms and 14,225 beds in 15 European cities.