CredAvenue opens technology development centre in Bengaluru

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Debt Platform, CredAvenue, has announced the inauguration of its technology development centre in Bengaluru. The company said the new centre will cater to the firm’s technology requirements, and will eventually house a 200-employee strong workforce by FY23 that will form close to 30 per cent of CredAvenue’s overall strength in India.
The centre’s technology team would include engineering, product, design, quality assurance, data science and data engineering. The firm has offices in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi with an employee strength of 275, 60 and 10 in each, respectively. The Bengaluru centre will house the marketplace, mobile engineering, loans and user platform teams in the immediate term, it added in a release.
CredAvenue plans to evolve its platform by deploying technologies like data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence in the coming few months. In line with this, the firm said it is heavily focusing on acquiring domain-agnostic talent in core technology areas, including data engineering, AI-ML, data science and analytics, data security, product management, deep integration, platform architecture and software engineering.
Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, CredAvenue, said, “CredAvenue is one of the first of its kind debt platform. Our platform currently services 1,000+ issuers, 200 investors and has enabled a debt flow of $8 billion to date. The Bengaluru office will serve as the nerve centre for the technology efforts at CredAvenue.”
CredAvenue said it currently has over 350 employees spanning different verticals – technology, sales, marketing, strategy and HR. It expects to double its headcount to 700 by the end of FY22. The company also plans on global expansion and inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions.
The firm recently raised $90 million in India, in a Series A funding round by a start-up. The round was led by Sequoia Capital India and co-led by Lightspeed, TVS Capital Funds, Lightrock and others. At the Series A fundraise, the firm was valued at $410 million. CredAvenue said its goal is to transform the debt markets by deepening access to capital for the growing enterprise sector to unlock significant economic growth.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...