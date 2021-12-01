Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals sets up its largest R&D facility in Mumbai

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has set up its largest Research & Development (R&D) centre in Vikhroli, Mumbai called the Crompton Experience & Innovation Centre. Crompton will be ramping up its hiring with 200 engineers for the new centre across branches of Mechanical, Electronics, Software, IT and Data Engineering and User Centric Designs (ID design-product design) capability.

Customer-centric innovation

The new R&D centre will further help Crompton accelerate its efforts to bring new customer-centric innovation by the intelligent application of the latest smart, and efficient technologies.

Spread across 50,000 sq ft and equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment for smarter technologies, the new centre will undertake research and development in significant consumer applications coupled with advanced technology enhancements such as IoT, energy efficiency, and solution development.

Also read: Crompton Greaves shares jump 15% after Q2 earnings

The R&D centre is equipped with the latest laboratories and facilities to enable fast prototyping and testing. In addition, it has a dedicated “customer experience zone” where various solutions can be tested with focused consumer groups and built upon.

Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, “The closer you are to the consumer, the more you understand the needs and problems of the consumer - that has been the motto of our R&D teams. Crompton comes with a rich legacy that has always prioritized innovation as the foundation of its entire ecosystem. Our new investment will help us better address the challenges and advance the company’s strategic growth in the consumer electrical space as well as sustain our market leadership through innovation.”