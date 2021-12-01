Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals sets up its largest R&D facility in Mumbai

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has set up its largest Research & Development (R&D) centre in Vikhroli, Mumbai called the Crompton Experience & Innovation Centre. Crompton will be ramping up its hiring with 200 engineers for the new centre across branches of Mechanical, Electronics, Software, IT and Data Engineering and User Centric Designs (ID design-product design) capability.
The new R&D centre will further help Crompton accelerate its efforts to bring new customer-centric innovation by the intelligent application of the latest smart, and efficient technologies.
Spread across 50,000 sq ft and equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment for smarter technologies, the new centre will undertake research and development in significant consumer applications coupled with advanced technology enhancements such as IoT, energy efficiency, and solution development.
Also read: Crompton Greaves shares jump 15% after Q2 earnings
The R&D centre is equipped with the latest laboratories and facilities to enable fast prototyping and testing. In addition, it has a dedicated “customer experience zone” where various solutions can be tested with focused consumer groups and built upon.
Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, “The closer you are to the consumer, the more you understand the needs and problems of the consumer - that has been the motto of our R&D teams. Crompton comes with a rich legacy that has always prioritized innovation as the foundation of its entire ecosystem. Our new investment will help us better address the challenges and advance the company’s strategic growth in the consumer electrical space as well as sustain our market leadership through innovation.”
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...