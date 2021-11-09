Companies

Crude steel production at JSW Steel up 6 per cent at 1.42 mt in October

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 09, 2021

Flat products output up 7 per cent at 1.04 mt

JSW Steel has reported that its crude steel production last month was up six per cent at 1.42 million tonnes against 1.34 mt logged in the same period last year.

Flat products output was up seven per cent at 1.04 mt (9.76 lakh tonnes), while that of long products increased 11 per cent at 3.34 lt (3 lt).

The average capacity utilisation was 95 per cent, said the company.

Crude steel and pig iron production from its phase II expansion project in October was considered a trial production and was not included in the production numbers, it said.

Published on November 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

JSW Steel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like