Crude steel production at JSW Steel up 6 per cent at 1.42 mt in October

JSW Steel has reported that its crude steel production last month was up six per cent at 1.42 million tonnes against 1.34 mt logged in the same period last year.

Flat products output was up seven per cent at 1.04 mt (9.76 lakh tonnes), while that of long products increased 11 per cent at 3.34 lt (3 lt).

The average capacity utilisation was 95 per cent, said the company.

Crude steel and pig iron production from its phase II expansion project in October was considered a trial production and was not included in the production numbers, it said.