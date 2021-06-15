CSIR-IICT ties up with Anthem Biosciences for anti-Covid drug 2-DG

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Hyderabad, and Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company, Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd, have signed an agreement for technology transfer and manufacture of the anti-Covid-19 drug 2-DG.

Under the terms of the licence agreement, Anthem Biosciences gets a non-exclusive licence on process knowhow for synthesis of 2-DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose).

“The agreement is in line with CSIR’s efforts to help people access various therapeutic options to combat Covid-19. CSIR labs have undertaken clinical trials of various re-purposed drugs for the treatment of Covid-19,'' Chandrasekhar, Director, CSIR-IICT, said in a release issued here on Tuesday.

Anthem Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. is in the process of filing an application to get approval from the DCGI and, will subsequently manufacture and commercialise 2-DG from its facilities in Bommasandra, Bengaluru, and Harohalli, Kanakapura, Karnataka.

Ajay Bhardwaj, CEO & Founder, Anthem Biosciences, said: "We have hands-on experience in the development and manufacture of the prodrug of 2-DG API for a discovery research biopharmaceutical company from the US.''

“Because of our prior experience on 2-DG Prodrug, post DCGI approval, we are geared to supply multi-tonne API to meet the immediate demand that might arise due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,'' he added.

Anthem has also signed on domestic vendors for key raw materials, for uninterrupted supplies for the manufacture of 2-DG API. “Alternatively, we have developed an in-house process for key raw materials, as we foresee a short supply of these materials in the coming months,'' he added.

Studies have shown that the anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG has demonstrated quick recovery and reduction in oxygen dependence among moderately and severely affected patients. This drug, in the form of powder formulation, was earlier launched by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in India.