The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL match on Monday clocked the highest concurrent viewership of 2.4 crore on JioCinema. Concurrent viewership is the number of viewers watching together at the same time.

“The last over of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership touching 2.4 crore. Chennai won the match by 8 runs,” the streaming platform stated.

“In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day. The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for the IPL on a daily basis. The highest viewership recorded on Disney Hotstar was 1.86 crore during the final match of the 2019 season,” JioCinema added.

“JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. Additionally, JioCinema has registered the highest ever number for any app installed,” the statement added.

