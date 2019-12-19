CSS Corp starts reaping benefit of revamp kicked off 2 years ago

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
A complete organisational revamp initiated two years ago has helped the city-based CSS Corp, a technology company owned by Swiss PE firm Partners Group, to improve its performance. In the last one year, the quarterly run-rate has improved by about 25 per cent, said the company’s CEO, Manish Tandon.
“We are seeing results of the revamp with quarterly run-rate of about $40 million. Every quarter, we added 4-5 per cent sequentially. The growth was not sudden and attributed to one or two clients but was gradual over the last few quarters,” said Tandon who joined CSS three years ago after nearly 20 years at Infosys.
The company, which has around 4,000 employees in Chennai out of a total global workforce of around 7,100, has been witnessing 4-5 per cent revenue increase quarter-on-quarter, he told BusinessLine.
While growth for CSS was flat, Tandon said he had to rejuvenate the entire organisation and reposition the company. “Today, we are not an IT or BPO company but a new age IT service company. Give us any problem, we will lead with technology and people rather than the other way around. This was a big change for the company,” he said.
The entire sales and marketing organisation was revamped, and employee culture, mindset and training had to be worked on with technology changes. New revenue model was based on outcome. Most of the clients are now on annuity rather than time and material. This helps in a sustainable business. CSS mainly focuses on sectors like technology, media and telecom apart from digital business, he said.
Tandon said the company was open to acquisition to help growth, and is willing to shell out $20 million to $100 million. “We will look at a company that is into product development or testing. We have enough cash, and are fairly profitable. We are backed by the Partners Group, and if a need comes to inject equity, it can always be done,” he said.
For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company is likely to report revenue of nearly $160 million as against $139 million in the last year. “Organically, we will reach around $200 million in a couple of years. However, if an acquisition is done, achieving that will be much quicker,” he said.
He said the company has added nearly 1,500 people in this financial year in India, Philippines and Costa Rica.
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have rewritten the power equation in enterprises
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...