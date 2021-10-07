Cult.fit eyes expansion via franchise model to dig deeper into smaller markets

Health and fitness platform Cult.fit aims to expand its presence to 50 cities, including the top metros, by the end of the year.

The brand currently has a footprint in 21 cities across India. This nationwide expansion will be carried out through a franchise business model. Under the Franchise-Owned and Franchise-Operated (FOFO) model, people with an entrepreneurial spirit and inclination towards fitness or running a fitness business, can take up a Cult franchise licence to operate a Cult Centre, a Cult Gym, or both.

Due to their local expertise and knowledge of regional market nuances, these franchise partners can contribute fruitfully towards delivering a better customer experience at Cult centres. Cult.fit will provide end-to-end support to franchise partners via a dedicated central team, which will help ensure that a standardised experience is offered to customers across the nation.

A highly tech-driven and automated operations process has been put in place to ensure smooth functioning. Cult.fit will also support these partners with digital marketing and brand campaigns to drive growth and generate higher revenues.

Talking about the expansion, Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Marketing, Cult.fit, said: “Over the last year, we have seen a rise in demand for our services online and offline, not just in the top metros, but also in smaller cities. Our online presence has increased Cult’s demand for centres in new pockets. The FOFO model of expansion supports Cult.fit’s aim to make fitness accessible for everyone everywhere. With more tech-enabled Cult centres and gyms across the nation, we can not only create a larger and healthier community, but also ensure that the right experiences drive that community.”

cult.fit is a health and fitness platform by Cure.fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, cult.fit caters to living a healthy life through its critical dimensions — physical fitness & wellness. The platform provides fitness-related services through a mix of online and offline channels. These include offline group workouts at cult.fit centres and other gym- or equipment-based workouts at partner gyms and fitness centres across the country. cult.fit also offers online personal training, group workouts, and live fitness classes across various formats.