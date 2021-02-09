Curefit.fit acquires Fitternity, its second acquisition in 2021

Health and wellness platform Cure.fit announced the acquisition of Fitternity, one of the largest fitness facilities aggregators in the country. This acquisition comes close on the heels of its acquisition of Onyx, a California based digital fitness company last month, that is expected to enhance its digital offerings in India and abroad.

Fitternity is Cure.fit’s 6th acquisition to date. The company acquired Cult in 2016, Tribe and 1000 Yoga in 2017, Fitness First in 2018 and Onyx in 2021. Cure.fit has now opened over 150 of its 200 fitness centres in the country, up from 40 in October 2020.

With a collective user base of 3 million, Cure.fit and Fitternity will empower more than 5,000 fitness centres spread across India’s top 20 cities.

Fitternity is a marketplace and subscription platform for fitness services founded in 2014 by Neha Motwani and Jayam Vora. Having catered to over 11 million users on the platform, 500K paid consumers, the company empowers a network of over 5,000+ branded gyms, boutique fitness classes and luxury hotel swimming pools in India across 17 fitness forms and 15 cities. Fitternity also powers fitness & wellness benefits for 100+ large corporations in India.

Offline gyms

Cure.fit is also planning to help offline gyms upgrade their technology, operating procedures and aid them in increasing their visibility for better utilisation, yielding a 50-100 per cent increase in footfalls and revenue. As gyms start bouncing back in the post-pandemic world, Cure.fit and Fitternity together aim to play a pivotal role in helping with recovery and scale of the industry to counter the impact of Covid-19.

“Fitness in India is still in initial stages at sub 1 per cent penetration. Over the next 10-20 years, this will increase to 15-20 per cent like in the west. With increasing health awareness, demand is increasing, and we need to put up quality supply. With Fitternity on board, Cure.fit will improve existing offline gyms, bring them up to speed with better technology, and focus on empowering them to adjust to the post-Covid scenario amid changing consumer expectations” said Mukesh Bansal, co-founder, Cure.fit, in a statement.

While Fitternity will continue to exist as a separate platform, this move will allow Cure.fit to scale Cult Pass – the company’s recently launched all-access pass to the best gyms and Cult centres in India. Cult Pass also marked Cure.fit’s foray into the gym and equipment-based workouts. This acquisition seeks to further build on that offering and establish Cure.fit as a market leader across all fitness formats.

Cure.fit’s business head, Naresh Krishnaswamy said “Fitternity has done a great job in aggregating, enabling discovery and also helping create the right experiences for both partners and customers. This will help us give variety and choice to both B2C and B2B customers in their fitness pursuit.”

“The first 30 gyms on Cult pass have seen a 2-3x increase in revenue. We are confident that top 1000 gyms on the combined platform will be deeply tech-enabled and will realise 50-100 per cent more business from the existing infrastructure,” he added.