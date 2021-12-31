Customers counter Ola’s claim on dispatch of all e-scooters’ bookings

Ola electric customers have countered Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's claims of e-vehicles dispatch that were due for delivery in December.

Customers reaction on Twitter

Multiple customers took to Twitter to share screenshots of their order tracking page which still says that the scooter is getting ready.

"If ALL vehicles are dispatched then why app/website showing the status like “Getting your scooter ready?? Is it an app/website bug? Please let us know the exact status of our vehicle,” tweeted Chintan Bhatt (@iamchintanbhatt).

Another customer from Pune, Amit (@amit123) said in reply to Aggarwal's tweet, “Honestly, what the point of lying? My vehicle is not even ready as per your app. Why not just say, we tried best, almost finished, failed some people, will deliver remaining as early as possible etc. Saying we dispatched all, is not right when app says it is getting ready.”

In addition to this, customers who have ordered liquid silver colour Ola scooters said that the company itself has intimidated them of delay in deliveries.

"Seems like your team is taking you for a ride. Got a mail from @OlaElectric that liquid silver is behind schedule for December delivery and delivery date is now Jan 10th," said TSB (@TheBalaSub) on Twitter.

The email screenshot shared by the customers noted that due to heavy demand for the liquid silver colour of the Ola scooter, the delivery is running behind schedule and will be dispatched by January 10, 2022.

However, if the customers want to expedite the dispatch of their scooter, they can pick any of the other nine colours.

BusinessLine queries sent to Ola did not elicit a response, till the time of publication.

Earlier today, Aggarwal said in a tweet, “we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all. Will be faster with registration in future!” He also noted that the next purchase window for the Ola e-scooter bookings will be opening soon.

Ola Hyperchargers

Ola Electric has recently announced that its EV charging station, Ola Hyperchargers, will be free for use till June 2022 for all customers. Hypercharger rollout is said to have started across cities and the company will set up over 4,000 charging points though next year. The charging points are expected to become operational in 6-8 weeks.

Earlier this month, Ola Electric raised ₹398 crore from Temasek along with the participation of Edelweiss, IIFL, VSS Investco, and Bollywood actors such as Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani among others, according to the company's regulatory filings. In September, Ola Electric raised over $200 million from Falcon Edge, Softbank and other investors, at a valuation of $3 billion.

The company has set up its manufacturing unit, Ola Futurefactory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It is a 500-acre set up for the production of two-wheeler EVs and is said to have the capacity to produce 10 million electric scooters per year.