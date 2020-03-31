Companies

Cyient facility to support medical-equipment making

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

Cyient, an engineering services firm, has said that it has received clearance to run the manufacturing lines at its Mysore facility to support the production of medical equipment critical in the fight against Covid-19.

The Cyient’s electronic manufacturing facility can support printed circuit board assemblies, among other relevant processes, useful in producing medical equipment.

Cyient produces assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India.

“We will do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers’ operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight Covid-19,” Cyient has said in a statement on Tuesday.

coronavirus
medical and surgical equipment
Cyient Ltd
