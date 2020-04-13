Dabur adopts agile launch strategy for healthcare, hygiene products

As the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, FMCG major Dabur India has decided to launch a slew of ayurveda-backed preventive healthcare and personal hygiene products, much ahead of their planned launch schedules. This is among the key measures the ayurvedic and natural health care company has taken, in a bid to meet the growing need for immunity-boosting products.

Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India, told BusinessLine: “Dabur has a strong pipeline of new products in place with many of these being in the healthcare and personal hygiene space. Prior to the Covid-19 spread, we had prepared a launch strategy for these products. Given the spread of the disease, we have decided to pull forward launch plans to meet the needs of our consumers across the country.”

This is in line with the company’s strategy of focussing on the consumer health division with stepped up investments on the brand and continued innovation, he added.

Just as the Covid-19 outbreak intensified in India, Dabur advanced the launch of its hand-sanitiser brand Dabur Sanitize. Similarly, earlier this month, it launched immunity-boosting tonic Dabur Tulsi Drops, which was earlier set for a June launch.

In line with this nimble-footed launch strategy, the company has now decided to launch a range of single herb churnas which include immunity-boosters like Giloy Churna, Amla Churna and Ashwagandha Churna. The other products in this range are Hareetaki (Harad) Chura, Neem Churna, Arjun Chhal Churna and Brahmi Churna.

Malhotra believes that in the post Covid-19 world, the importance of personal hygiene and ayurveda-backed preventive healthcare will grow in the consumer mindspace in India and international markets. “I feel healthcare would gain as consumers would be seeking more preventive healthcare products for boosting their immunity. Even personal hygiene products like hand-sanitisers would become an essential part of the monthly grocery basket,” he said.

Ramping up production

Meanwhile, the company has also ramped up production of its existing range to ensure uninterrupted supplies of its healthcare and medicine products.

“Our speed of innovation, ability to marry ayurvedic knowledge with modern-day science and complete focus on quality are our key strengths. Even as we face disruptions during the lockdown, our employees and partners have risen to the occasion to source raw materials and packing materials and ensure speedy resumption of production of essential products,” he added.

Besides, the company has also strengthened tie-ups with online platforms for timely delivery of its products to consumers. “We are also working with the government to help widen the reach of Ayurvedic products, which are highly beneficial in today’s context,” Malhotra added.