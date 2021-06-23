Dabur India commences construction of its largest manufacturing facility in MP

FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday said it has commenced construction of its new manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh which will be built with a phased investment of around ₹550 crore. Spread over 51 acres of land, the company said this will be its largest investment and largest production facility in India and will manufacture a range of food products, ayurvedic medicines and health supplements.

The first phase of construction of this new facility, which has been planned under the Mega Projects Scheme of Madhya Pradesh as well as the Central Government’s Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, is slated to be completed by the end of FY 2021-22. “Located in the SMART Industrial Park near Indore, this unit would provide direct-cum-indirect employment to around 1,250 people initially and over 3,000 people at the end of the final phase,” the company said in a statement.

Ayurvedic products

Stating that this was the company’s single largest investment, Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India Ltd added that it shows the company’s clear commitment towards promoting the traditional science of Ayurveda. “We have a clear growth strategy in mind and in order to achieve our ambitious goals, we need modern, state-of-the-art, high-performance plants. This new facility will provide us the space needed to rapidly expand our production capacity to not only satisfy the growing demand for Ayurvedic products and medicines but also develop and launch innovative food products for the future. The new factory is a step forward towards strengthening our position as the world's largest Ayurvedic products and medicines manufacturer and a market leader in Indian Foods and Beverages category,” Malhotra added.

A groundbreaking ceremony was organised at the site on Wednesday, which was attended by Dabur India Ltd’s Executive Director-Operations, Shahrukh A Khan and senior officials from the State Government following Covid protocols.“The plant would feature fully automated processing and packing lines as well as state-of-the-art warehousing infrastructure to optimize supply chain and quality management. As part of Dabur's strong commitment to "Green Company" principles, the new facility will incorporate energy conservation in its design and operation,” Khan said.